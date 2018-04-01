Over the Counter Encounter

Parents, pharmacists and law enforcement officals met to talk about teens abusing everyday medications.

Wednesday night community members in Jefferson City gathered at the Truman Hotel to talk about teens abusing over the counter cold medicine in a town hall meeting. According to the Partnership for a Drug Free America, one in ten teenagers have reported abusing cough medication intentionally to get high.

Cole Country Sheriff Greg White says parents need to be attentive when it comes to kids and over the counter medication.

"Well over the counter medicine is a good thing and it certainly has its purpose and its place. The difficulty is making sure we prevent abuse of any over the counter drug, whether it's cough syrup or anything else," White said.

The meeting was one of many planned across the country as part of national mediciation abuse awareness month.