Overnight Fire at Hotel Relocates Occupants

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Guests of the Lodge of Four Seasons hotel were back in their rooms Thursday after a fire Wednesday evening in one of the main facility rooms.

Approximately 70 guests were asked to relocate to a partner resort, The Country Club, located two miles from the lodge.

Business is expected to be back to normal starting Friday as damage from the fire was minimum, according to Director of Sales and Marketing, Alan R. D'Zurilla.

Shuttle buses were provided to transport individuals from The Lodge to The Country Club.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.