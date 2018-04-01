Overnight road work causes safety problems

COLUMBIA - After two near head-on collisions during road construction, Columbia Public Works said Tuesday drivers should use extra caution on Clark Lane.

Crews are widening the lanes on Clark Lane. Contractors are working at night to reduce traffic issues and increase worker safety. Monday night, two motorists drove around flagmen for the project, almost causing two head-on collisions.

Flaggers are identified with reflective vests and are holding reflective traffic directional signs.

Columbia Public Works said drivers should pay extra attention in work zones by following signs, watching for flaggers, workers and equipment, not using cell phones, not speeding, and being patient while driving through work zones.