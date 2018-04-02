Overnight Robbery Attempt Foiled by Off-Duty Trooper

COLUMBIA - Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, two men walked into the Wingate hotel, allegedly to commit robbery.

In the lobby they encountered an off-duty Illinois state trooper who identified himself, causing both men to immediately flee.

Both are described as white males between the ages of 18 and 25. One is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall and the other is roughly 5 feet 11 inches tall. The taller man also has a large tattoo on his forearm.

No other information is available at this time and police ask anyone with information to call 875-TIPS.