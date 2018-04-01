Overpass Collapse Leads to Bridge Repair

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's transportation director says new steel bolts will be installed soon on all state bridges like the one that collapsed partly onto Interstate 55, south of downtown St. Louis. A 25-ton, 69-foot-long slab of concrete walkway fell Thursday, blocking highway lanes and injuring a 16-year-old driver whose car struck the slab. Yesterday, State Transportation Director Pete Rahn said that salt and water leaking through cracks had corroded the reinforced steel rods holding the sidewalk overhang in place. He said the state, by next Friday, will hire a contractor to install steel bolts in 119 similarly designed, 1960s-era bridges with sidewalks. Even those with no signs of problems will get new bolts.