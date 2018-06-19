Overpass Damaged by Derailment to Reopen

By: The Associated Press

ROCKVIEW (AP) - Three months after a train collision and derailment badly damaged a southeast Missouri overpass, it's about to reopen.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the new Route M overpass at Rockview, Mo., is expected to open to traffic at noon Friday.

Missouri Department of Transportation district engineer Mark Shelton says the project was expedited - normally, rebuilding a 300-foot overpass should take up to five months of planning and up to eight months for construction.

In May, a Union Pacific train struck the side of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and some of the derailed cars struck one of the bridge's support columns.

Rail lines opened about three days after the accident.