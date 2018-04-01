Overpass Gets Facelift

Graffiti covers the Douglass Walking Bridge. But, the Youth Community Coalition is proposing a public art project to beautify the overpass and help bring a sense of pride to the community.

"The overpass is almost a gateway to the downtown area," said Coalition Coordinator Becky Markt. "So, by renovating it and having a beautiful piece of artwork up there, we're going to be welcoming people to the community, as well as letting them know that we're a youthful, youth-supporting community."

A city-wide competition will determine the design this spring. Funding is still in progress.

The group has 30 volunteers, ranging from middle school students to adults. They hope to begin in early summer, and complete the overpass project by fall.