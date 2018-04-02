Overstreet Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Overstreet led the Tiger defense with 11 tackles against the Wildcats. The senior also scored his first career collegiate touchdown. In the 3rd quarter with the Tigers leading 27-7, Overstreet scooped up Kansas State running back Leon Patton's fumble and galloped 41 yards to the end zone.

Overstreet is third on the team with 53 tackles and is also the third defensive player to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Seniors Marcus Bacon and Brian Smith captured the award in back-to-back weeks in September.