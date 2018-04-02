Overturned Truck Closes I-70

KANSAS CITY - Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near downtown Kansas City were closed Friday monring after a cattle truck overturned.

Kansas City police say the truck overturned about 3 a.m. Friday when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. He was not hurt but his wife was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police say at least 79 cows were in the truck and it's likely some will have to be euthanized. One animal escaped but was corralled.

Television video shows the truck on its sides and other vehicles blocking it to keep the cows from escaping. The highway was expected to be closed for several hours while authorities move the cows to a secondary truck and remove the wreckage.