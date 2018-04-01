Owensville woman dies after collision with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY — An Owensville woman died and two others were injured after a car crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 19 north of Owensville, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sherry Craig, 47, died after her car swerved into the opposite lane, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis two hours after the crash.

Caiden Craig-Hatfield, who was riding in the car, was also sent to Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries.

Kyle Ridenhour, 28, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was sent to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated the crash.