Owls Claim Golf Championship; Hough Earns Top Honors

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OH -- Despite wet and sloppy conditions, the William Woods University men's golf team extended its first-day lead in capturing the AMC Championship and the automatic bid from the Unaffiliated Grouping I Qualifying tournament, finishing the three-round affair 37 shots clear of the nearest competitor.

Morgan Hough leapfrogged both J.D. Nash and Julian Taylor to take top individual honors with a total of 215 (70-72-73; -1) for the tournament. As a team, the Owls carded a total of 876 (291-286-299; +12), while Hannibal-LaGrange reclaimed second place with a three-day total of 913 (299-309-305; +49).

Nash remained in second place, finishing the tournament with an even-par 216 (69-72-75) with Taylor finishing in third, one shot over par at 217 (72-68-77) through 54 holes.

Chris Reinert was the big mover on the day for the Owls, posting a third-round score of 74 to move from 30th to 22nd, finishing the tournament with a total of 240 (86-80-74; +24). Bobby Mayer rounded out the scoring for the Owls with a 233 (80-74-79; +17) for a 15th-place finish.

With the win, the Owls qualify for the 61st Annual NAIA Men's Golf National Championship, set for May 22-25 at the Creekside Golf Club in Salem, Oregon.