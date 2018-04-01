Owls Compete on Final Day of NAIA Track and Field Championships

MARION, IN -- Anthony Stockton and Whitney Burton were the only two competitors for the William Woods University track and field team on the final day of action at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Although he was unable to improve on his third-place finish from 2011, Stockton claimed his second NAIA All-American accolade with a sixth-place finish. He posted a season-best mark of 16.97m (55-8 1/4), falling just short of a new personal record in the event.

Burton cleared the opening height of 1.63m (5-4 1/4) but missed all three attempts at 1.68m (5-6), finishing 13th out of 22 competitors in the event.