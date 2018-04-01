Owls Down Stephens College

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University women's soccer team downed Stephens College 5-0 on Wednesday night. The game was suspended in the 71st minute due to unplayable conditions on the field, following torrential downpours that rolled through Fulton during the first half. Jamie Palermo tallied two goals and added an assist for the Owls in the win.

WWU opened the game briskly, scoring the first two goals 20 seconds apart. Stephanie Kirvan headed home a corner kick from Ashley Deckard in the first minute to open the scoring.

Palermo added her first of the night with just 1:16 elapsed, striking a shot from the middle of the six-yard box off an assist from Brittany Graue.

Palermo would pick up an assist on the third goal for the Owls, finding Jordan McNamara for a breakaway goal. McNamara was able to dribble through the Stephens defense and uncork a shot from 20 yards out into the far post.

Graue notched her first goal of the season in the 13th minute, as Kathleen Berhorst slotted a pass through from midfield. Graue took a couple of touches and struck it from inside the top corner of the 18-yard-box.

Palermo added a fifth goal for WWU in the 16th minute off an assist from Casey Kesselheim before conditions took a turn for the worse.

A steady rain turned into a downpour with 40-MPH wind gusts at the tail end of the first half and despite the sun peeking out from behind the clouds at the start the second half, the referee suspended play in the match in the 71st minute due to unsafe conditions on the field.

The Owls return to Firley Field on Saturday, hosting Missouri Baptist University. Kickoff for the match is set for 3 p.m., and the match is Senior Day. Prior to the game, WWU will recognize its four seniors.