Owls Nab Six All-Tournament Team Spots at Eagle Open

BOONVILLE, MO -- Despite playing under an unconventional ground rule, the William Woods University women's golf team cruised to an easy 1-2 finish at the Central Methodist University Eagle Open held at the Hailridge Golf Course in Boonville on Monday and Tuesday.

Lindsey Johnson held off a charge from Jada Bennington to take top individual honors, posting a two-day total of 158 (78-80; +14) to Bennington's 159 (82-77; +15) card. Johnson's squad finished with a two-day team card of 643 (321-322; +67), while Elizabeth Welker pushed her squad to a 684 finish (348-336; +108) carding a fourth-place 166 (83-83; +22) in the process. The Owls claimed six of the seven all-tournament team spots, with only Missouri Baptist's Stephanie Bauer interrupting the sweep.

Jamie Palermo finished six shots behind Bennington, firing a 165 (86-79; +21) to take third, one shot ahead of Welker and teammate Naomi Starr's 166 cards. Starr was tied for the lead after opening day with a 78, but stumbled in the second round, mustering an 88 for the +22 finish. Ashlee Daly rounded out the all-tournament team in seventh with a two-day card of 169 (83-86; +25), just one shot out of sixth.

In addition to taking six of the top seven spots on the individual leaderboard, William Woods golfers took all but two spots in the top-10, with Stephanie Bruemmer carding a 170 (87-83; +26) for eighth and Alyson Mongler and Valarie Mielziner posting identical totals of 174 for a split of 10th place. Mongler posted rounds of 86 and 88 over the tournament, with Mielziner recovering after an opening day 92 to shoot an 82 on the second day, the fourth-lowest score in the round.

Lacee Floyd also competed for the Owls, carding a 191 (96-95; +47) to finish 19th.

Next up for the Owls is the American Midwest Conference Championship, to be contested at the Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg, Missouri. The 36-hole tournament is set to get underway April 21.