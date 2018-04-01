Owls Remain in Fourth at NAIA National Championship

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 17 2012 May 17, 2012 Thursday, May 17, 2012 8:39:58 AM CDT May 17, 2012 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

GREENEVILLE, TN -- Despite a ton of movement in both the team and individual standings on the second day of the 20th Annual NAIA Women's Golf National Championship, William Woods University stood pat in fourth place, narrowing the gap to three shots.

The Owls posted a team score of 304 on the day for a two-day mark of 607 (+23), trailing leaders British Columbia. Jamie Palermo also stood pat, firing a 74 for a 36-hole card of 147 (+1), but Lindsey Johnson was the big mover on the day, moving up 17 spots in the individual leaderboard. She opened with an eagle on the par-5 first hole to finish with a 4-over 77 and her two-day total of 157 (+11) puts her in a tie for 48th after she began the day tied for 65th.

Jada Bennington also moved up three spots on the day, moving from 12th to ninth with a two-day total of 149 (74-75; +3). Ashlee Daly rounded out the team score for the Owls, but slipped five spots on the individual leaderboard, with her second day card of 78 giving her a 36-hole total of 154 (+8). Naomi Starr carded an 85 in the second round as well, dropping one spot on the individual leaderboard to 110th.

William Woods was one of only five teams to finish the second round in the same position in which they'd begun the day, joining Cumberland College as the only two in the top 10. SCAD Savannah and Oklahoma City University were the biggest movers on the team slate, with SCAD jumping nine spots and OCU elevating 10 places after rough first-day performances. The biggest jump individually came from SCAD's Becky Tetrick, who leapt 46 places on the leaderboard, carding an even-par 73 after an opening round 81 (+8).

The Owls are set to tee off the third round in the afternoon grouping on Thursday, partnering with Embry-Riddle and Oklahoma Christian. The teams will open from the first tee at 12:30 p.m., with Starr leading off for WWU.

