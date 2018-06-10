Owls Set Five School Records at Washington University Invitational

Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

ST. LOUIS -- The William Woods University men's and women's track and field teams turned in an impressive performance this weekend at the Washington University Invitational, setting 19 top-five school marks including five new record marks, with Cheryl Held and Ryan Meyer each establishing new 10,000-meter records. Both marks earned qualification for the 2012 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with Meyer's time currently the second-fastest NAIA time in the nation.

In the men's 10,000, Meyer picked up a fourth place finish in the meet, shaving more than a minute off the previous WWU record with a time of 30:57.93. Reid Schmit also posted a time of 36:51.16 in the event for the Owls.

The Owls also set new records in a pair of sprint distances as well, with Kyle Konigsberg posting a time of 22.55 in the 200-meter dash, with Nick Zink recording a 48.07 in the 400. Tanner Edwards also posted a 49.91 in the 400, the fourth-fastest mark in school history. Konigsberg's time of 11.24 in the 100 was the third-fastest time in the Owls record book as well.

Jonathon Williams also notched a top-five time in the 800, clocking a mark of 1:55.43 en route to a second-place finish in the event. Cody Kern broke the two-minute barrier as well, at 1:59.72. Jordan Fleming recorded a time of 2:03.40 in the event as well.

Edwards, Williams, Fleming and Zink also recorded a new school record time in the 4x400-meter relay, with a mark of 3:17.85 taking third in the meet.

Rounding out the running events for the Owls, Jacob Grass posted a time of 4:17.53 in the 1,500-meter run. Corey Samples and Zach Bryant each competed in the 5,000 and the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Samples posted times of 16:13.87 and 10:45.30 in the respective events, with Bryant recording times of 17:14.02 and 10:46.74.

In the field events, Matt Brumit equaled his second-best height in WWU history in the high jump, posting a mark of 1.90m (6-2 3/4). The junior also competed in the triple jump, posting a best effort of 13.27m (43-6 1/2).

Robert Williams continued the assault on the record books in the long jump, with a leap of 6.02m (19-9) in the event. Tyler Grier recorded a mark of 5.57m (18-3 1/4) with Cal Hawkins tallying a best effort of 5.12m (16-9 3/4).

Anthony Stockton recorded top-five marks in each of the throwing events he took part in on the weekend, highlighted by a mark of 45.76m (150-1) in the discus, second-farthest in school history. Alonzo Findley also posted a top-10 meet mark in the event, with a heave of 41.10m (134-10), with Seth Thompson and Austin Wilson in the top 20 with marks of 37.81m (124-0) and 36.42m (119-6) respectively.

In the hammer throw, the Owls saw three top-20 finishes in the meet, with Stockton again grabbing second with a mark of 54.39m (178-5) - third-best in school history and well beyond the NAIA A qualifying mark - with Thompson also collecting points with an eighth-place throw of 46.17m (151-6). Findley posted a mark of 41.49m (136-1), with Grier recording a best throw of 37.90m (124-4) and Wilson posting a heave of 36.80m (120-9) in the event.

Stockton picked up his third second-place finish of the meet in the shot put, with an effort of 15.42m (50-7 1/4) just one centimeter short of the NAIA B mark. Findley posted a mark of 12.80m (42-0) for a 16th-place finish with Wilson grabbing 17th with a put of 12.68m (41-7 1/4).

Findley and Wilson also competed in the javelin for WWU, posting marks of 39.31m (129-0) and 38.02m (124-9) respectively.

In the women's events, Held's record-setting time of 37:24.55 in the 10,000-meter run was good for a third-place finish in the event and the fifth-fastest NAIA time on the year.

Whitney Burton also hit the NAIA B qualifying standard in the high jump, with her leap of 1.65m (5-5) good for second in WWU history. She also posted a mark of 10.01m (32-10 1/4) in the triple jump for the Owls.

In her first event of the outdoor season, Miranda Loesch opened up with a solid effort in the discus, with her best effort of 33.95m (111-5) good for third-best in school history. Jenna Brown also posted a strong effort in the discus with a throw of 30.35m (99-7).

Brown also recorded a school record of her won, claiming second place in the record books with a heave of 40.72m (133-7) in the hammer throw. Loesch posted a mark of 36.37m (119-4) in the event, with the pair also competing in the shot put. Loesch tallied a best effort of 10.40m (34-1 1/2) in the event with Brown recording a put of 8.57m (28-1 1/2)

Morgan Bauer just missed the school record books in the javelin throw, with her mark of 30.73m (100-10) just six inches shy of the top five. Brown also posted a mark of 16.88m (55-4) in the event.

On the track, Ciara Tatum also posted a top-five school time in the 400-meter dash, claiming eighth in the event with a mark of 1:00.20. Amelia Wallace also posted a mark of 1:01.27 in the event for WWU.

Alex Apperson was also of a record-setting mind, clocking the third-fastest 800-meter run in school history with a time of 2:22.22. Jessi Zink posted a time of 2:33.84 in the event, with Heather Vreeland also competing, with a mark of 2:44.84.

In the sprints, Madeline Emme was also just outside the top-five in WWU history with a 13.27 mark in the 100-meter dash, also posting a time of 28.01 in the 200. Brianna Johnson clocked a time of 27.45 in the 200, with Wallace, Apperson, Johnson and Tatum rounding out the running events for WWU with a time of 4:04.27 in the 4x400-meter relay.

The Owls are back in action on Friday, April 6, as they travel to the Central Methodist Invitational in Fayette.

