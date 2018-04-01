Owls Softball Adds Emily Murphy to 2013 Recruiting Class

FULTON, MO - Union High School senior Emily Murphy has signed a letter of intent to continue her education at William Woods University and play softball for the Owls, it was announced by head coach Tracy Gastineau on Wednesday.

"We are pleased Emily has chosen William Woods for her college softball career," said Gastineau. "Offensively she can do a number of things from the left side of the plate using a combination of speed and power. And her previous experiences in the outfield will be an added benefit. Emily exhibits quality character traits on and off the softball field that we feel will fit well within our program and we look forward to her joining us next fall."

The Broken Arrow, Okla., native is a four-year letterwinner in both softball and track for the Redskins. On the diamond, she is a two-year (2010, 2011) honorable mention all-conference honoree and helped Union capture the Class 6A State Championship in 2011 as the team rolled to an undefeated district playoff record. A standout in the classroom as well, she earned academic all-conference honors all four years. She was also a member of the 2010 Class 6A State Champion track team, earning state medalist honors in the 4x800 relay as well as an second team all-conference nod.

She is the daughter of Mike and Leslie Murphy, and intends to major in Sports Management at William Woods.