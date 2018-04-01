Owls Sweep AMC Indoor Track Championships

Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The William Woods University track and field program claimed both AMC Indoor Track and Field Titles in runaway fashion on Friday night, collecting five of the six individual awards available in the meet as well. Anthony Stockton was named Male Field Athlete of the Meet after taking top honors in both the weight throw and the shot put. Kristi Palmer earned Female Track Athlete of the Meet, winning both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs, and Whitney Burton was named Female Field Athlete of the Meet with gold-medal finishes in both the high jump and triple jump in the meet. Dan Radkowiec also collected both Men's Coach of the Year and Women's Coach of the Year accolades.

On the women's side, the Owls picked up gold medal finishes in three of the four long-distance disciplines, as Lee Anna Sanders and Richelle Perkins went 1-2 in the 1,000-meter run, with Sander recording a time of 3:27.04, the fifth-best time in the distance in WWU history. Palmer, Courtney Henderson and Sanders picked up a podium sweep in the 3,000. Palmer clocked in with a 11:33.83 with Henderson just a half-second behind at 11:34:38. Sanders finished in 11:36.78 to collect third-place points. The trio also posted a 1-2-4 finish in the 5,000.

Although the Owls didn't finish atop the standings in the shorter disciplines, the performances were still record-setting. Brianna Johnson posted the third-best time in school history in the 60-meter dash with a mark of 8.42. In the 200, she equaled the fourth-best time in school history with a 28.63, as Amelia Wallace slightly outpaced her to put her name in the record books with a 28.43, the third-fasted time ever.

Wallace also posted a new school record in the 400 with a time of 1:03.63, with Palmer following suit in the 600 with a top time of 1:34.57. Jessi Zink also posted a top-five time in the 600, clocking a 1:37.48 for third in the record books. Heather Vreeland also competed in the 600 for the Owls, with a time of 1:40.45, while Perkins recorded a time of 6:28.75 in the mile run.

Madeline Emme missed her career-best time in the 60-meter hurdles by just two hundreths at 9.32 but still took home top league honors in the event.

The 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Wallace, Zink and Palmer continued the rewrite of the record books, posting a new superlative time of 4:23.54, with the 4x800 team of Perkins, Jordan Locke, Alex Apperson and Zink posting a time of 10:58.14 in the longer relay. Perkins, Locke, Zink and Vreeland paced to a 14:41.91 mark in the Distance Medley Relay.

Burton got the Owls started in the field events with a top finish, posting a best height of 1.57m (5-1 3/4) in the high jump. She shattered her school record in the triple jump with a best effort of 10.65m (34-11 1/4), nearly a full foot further than her previous record. Apperson also pointed in the event for the Owls with a mark of 9.96m (32-8 1/4)

In the long jump, Emme equaled her school record mark of 4.84m (15-10 1/2), with Burton posting a mark of 4.69m (15-4 3/4) and Apperson laying down a 4.34m (14-3) leap.

Jenna Brown punctuated the field events for the Owls with a record-setting effort in the weight throw. The junior hurled the implement 13.70m (44-11), an improvement of two-and-a-half feet on her previous record and 10 feet further than her best throw in previous years. Brown also posted a mark of 8.31m (27-3 1/4) in the shot put, just behind Emme's mark of 9.29m (30-5 3/4).

For the William Woods men, Robert Williams and Kyle Konigsberg posted strong times in the 60-meter dash - 7.24 and 7.25 respectively - to pick up points for WWU, despite falling just shy of the school record in the event. Konigsberg also notched a top-five time in the 200 at 23.48, with Calvin Hawkins posting a time of 23.89 and Tanner Edwards clocking a 24.01.

Ryan Meyer was solid in the distance events for the Owls, opening the meet with a 2:40.74 in the 1,000 meter run to equal the school-record time set in 2005. Zach Bryant also competed in the 1000 for the Owls, with a mark of 2:56.26. Meyer added a gold in the 3,000 with a time of 9:10.43 and collected second in the 5,000 with a time of 15:10.88, good for an NAIA Indoor Championship berth. Corey Samples and Cody Kern also posted times in the 3,000 - marks of 9:30.90 and 9:47.00 respectively - and the 5,000 - 16:41.50 and 16:59.42 - for the Owls.

Nick Zink picked up a pair of second-place finishes for WWU in the middle-distance events, posting a time of 50.73 in the 400 and a 1:16.09 mark in the 600, both good for third-fastest all time for the Owls. Edwards also ran the 400 for William Woods, collecting a mark of 52.06, with Jordan Fleming posting a time of 1:20.40 in the 600.

Jon Williams and Jacob Grass racked up more points for the Owls, posting a 1-2 finish in the 800, as Williams clocked a third-fastest all-time WWU mark of 1:59.56 in the event. Grass came in at 2:06.71

WWU took top marks in two of the three relays contested in the meet, with the 4x800-meter team of Jon Williams, Fleming, Bryant and Grass posting a time of 8:59.76, nearly a full minute faster than Missouri Baptist. Reid Schmit, Zink, Williams and Bryant posted a time of 12:01.59 in the distance medley relay to earn top marks. And despite not earning gold in the 4x400, the team of Zink, Edwards, Williams and Fleming posted a new school record of 3:26.95, knocking almost 10 seconds off the existing record.

The Owls cleaned up in the field events, and although WWU got its expected solid performances in the weight throw and shot put, Matt Brumit's effort in the triple jump was most emblematic of how William Woods earned the win from the field side. Competing in the event for just the second time in his college career, the junior posted a mark of 13.43m (44-0 3/4). Not only was the mark a new WWU indoor record, it was a full two meters further than any AMC competitor. Brumit also posted a league-best mark of 1.90m (6-2 3/4) in the high jump.

In the long jump, Hawkins added a mark of 5.68m (18-7 3/4) for the Owls.

After strong performances in the weight throw, as Stockton extended his WWU record to a stout 18.94m (62-1) on an effort that was far from perfect form and Seth Thompson posted a second-place heave of 14.54m (47-8), the Owls closed out the evening with a 1-through-4 sweep in the shot put. Stockton bettered his school record in this event as well with a mark of 15.58m (51-1 1/2), with Thompson posting a mark of 14.15m (46-5 1/4). Alonzo Findley picked up third in the shot with a mark of 14.07m (46-2) while Austin Wilson rounded out the sweep with a mark of 12.71m (41-8 1/2). Wilson (13.18m/43-3) and Findley (12.42m/40-9) also competed in the weight throw for WWU, with Tyler Grier rounding out the field with a mark of 10.68m (35-0).

