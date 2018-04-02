Owls to Open NAIA National Tournament Against Shawnee State

KANSAS CITY -- After punching their dance card with a thrilling 72-67 win over Columbia College, the 25th ranked William Woods University women's basketball team learned its first round foe as the bracket for the 32nd Annual Division I Women's Basketball National Championship presented by Kentuckytourism.com was announced on Wednesday. The Owls will play in the opening game of the tournament, tipping off at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 against 8th ranked Shawnee State.

This is the second time that the Owls have served as the opening game of the tournament, with the Owls falling to Trevecca Nazarene in the 2009-10 season. This is the first time that these two teams have met in any action.