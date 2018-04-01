Owls Tripped Up by First-Half Cold Stretch at Ashford

CLINTON, IA -- D.J. Hoskins knocked in 13 points for the Owls on 5-of-10 shooting for the night, but it wasn't enough to overcome a first-half drought of nearly nine minutes as the William Woods University men's basketball team fell 68-45 to Ashford University on Friday night.

The game got off to a sloppy start, as neither team connected on its first two trips down the floor. The Owls turned the ball over three times in the first three minutes as well, allowing Ashford to take an early 4-0 lead.

WWU seemed to settle down, rattling off seven unanswered points over a two-minute stretch to take a 7-4 lead with 14:11 left in the half. Hoskins converted a three-point play to cap the run, with Logan Decker and Seth Thomas adding buckets as well.

Ashford was able to respond, but back to back baskets - a jumper followed by a three pointer - from Demarius Sumrell looked to keep the Owls in the game, as they trailed 12-13 with 12:27 left in the half.

WWU would miss its next 13 shots over a span of 8:46, however, with Ashford running out to a 40-12 lead before Hoskins was able to answer for the Owls at the 4:01 mark to stem the bleeding. The Saints would knock down a three pointer on their next possession, however, to keep a firm grip on the momentum and take a 45-19 lead into the intermission.

Although the Owls trailed by as many as 31 points in the second half, they were able to close out the game with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 23 points.

William Woods fell to 1-5 on the year after shooting .291 from the floor and hitting a paltry .125 from beyond the arc. The Owls did have a solid night from the free throw line, hitting on 11 of 13 chances, including a 9-of-10 pace in the second half. Ashford shot .386 for the game (.320 from 3-pt range) and hit at a .727 clip from the free throw line. The rebounding battle was close, falling 37-36 in favor of the hosts, and the Owls gave up just 13 turnovers on the night, one off their season best.

WWU closes out tournament action against Bellevue tomorrow at 2 p.m. before returning home to take on Central Bible College on Tuesday, November 20.