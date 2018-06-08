Owls Win in Overtime
Hannibal, MO -- The William Woods Owls won 72-71 in overtime on Saturday.
At the half, they were tied 33-33. Jurgen Lico led the Owls with 19 points, Jonathan Nutt scored 18, Seth Thomas had 16, and 15 points scored by Logan Decker.
The Owls host Park University on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
