Owner Blames Groomer for Dog's Paralysis

But he could barely walk when Annette Speraneo retrieved him a few hours later. Now, after $3000 in medical bills, the 3 year old bichon frise gets around in a wheeled walker and has to be catheterized twice a day. The dog required emergency surgery to fix his ruptured disc and paralyzed hind legs. The owner blames groomer Lucy Ellis for Sonny's sudden paralysis. Ellis denies any mistreatment and says Sonny must have been injured after he left her salon. A University of Missouri veterinarian says certain breeds, including bichons, are genetically predisposed to degeneration of intervertebral discs.