Owner Fights Off Attempted Burglar

COLE COUNTY - The owner of Toms, a head shop in Jefferson City said he woke up during an attempted burglary of his store around 1 Thursday morning. The owner said he was sleeping at his business when he heard a noise. He said that's when he saw a man in the store through a broken window.

The owner said he started throwing boxes at the man. The Cole County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Zachary Cooper after he ran away from the business and took off in a vehicle. The Sheriff said Cooper admitted to the burglary.

Cooper is being held in the Cole County Jail on charges of first degree burglary.