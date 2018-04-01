Owner of Burned Group Home Arrested on Fraud Charge

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The owner of a Missouri group home where 11 people died in a fatal fire is under arrest on a federal charge of Medicaid fraud. Federal prosecutors said Robert DuPont was arrested Monday and is being held without bail until a court hearing Wednesday. Prosecutors accuse DuPont of operating residential care facilities despite a felony conviction that barred him from running homes that receive Medicaid money. DuPont and his wife, LaVerne, of Joplin, owned the Anderson Guest House for the mentally ill and handicapped. The home burned down in November in a fire that state investigators blamed on attic wiring.