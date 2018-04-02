Owner Recovers Stolen SUV

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN (AP) - An owner of an SUV that was stolen earlier in the week went on his own chase to track it down. Authorities say the man spotted the vehicle at a Foods 4 Less grocery store in Joplin yesterday. He began following it and the driver apparently noticed him. Authorities say their chase continued onto Interstate 44 and then onto Highway 43. The driver of the stolen SUV then lost control and hit a tree. The driver, Walter Schulz, and a passenger, 27-year-old Tiffany Estes, were both taken to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries. Both are from Joplin. Charges against the two are pending.