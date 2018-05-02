Owner watches burglars steal Range Rover later found at McDonald's

COLUMBIA - Police discovered a stolen Range Rover at the McDonald's on Business Loop 70 Monday, more than a day after the owner saw it being driven away from his home.

Stuart Atwood said it happened after he arrived his house on Ross Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Our house is usually messy, so I didn't notice anything wrong at first," Atwood said. "Then, I noticed my backpack was emptied onto my bed, and I thought 'Well that is super weird'".

Atwood said he then looked in other rooms and noticed multiple items missing. At that point, he looked out and saw the Range Rover being driven away.

Police said the Range Rover was identified in one McDonald's parking spot around 7 a.m. Monday, but when they arrived to collect the vehicle, it had been moved to a different parking spot in the same lot.

Atwood was on the scene at McDonald's to pick up his SUV.

Police lifted a fingerprint from the rear view mirror of the Range Rover.

Police also collected cigarette butts from the inside of the vehicle, and a CD from the radio.

"They left a bunch of trash and a Six Flags cup behind," Atwood said.

Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the McDonald's.

According to the police report, officers responded to a residential burglary complaint in the 1500 block of Ross Street around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

Atwood said he watched the suspects drive away in his Range Rover and he believes he interrupted a burglary.

The police report listed the following items include as stolen: a laptop, two game consoles, an undisclosed amount of cash, and the keys to Atwood's Range Rover.

The returned Range Rover is currently at Atwood's residence on Ross Street.

Atwood said he is grateful police found his car.

Police said they do not know if this Ross Street burglary is connected to the other two robberies, and a previous burglary that occurred in Columbia early Sunday morning.