Oxycontin Dealer Arrested Across Vienna Elementary School

VIENNA - A 51-year-old from Vienna is facing charges accused of selling drugs near schools. Patrick W. Stefanski was arrested Friday evening and charged with two counts of distributing a controlled substance near schools. He may also face additional drug related charges.

Stefanski has allegedly been selling drugs from his home, directly across from the Vienna Elementary School playground.

"The fact that this individual is suspected of selling controlled substances directly across from our local school is extremely dangerous," said Maries County Chief Chris Heitmann. "I wanted to make sure that this investigation was completed prior to school going back in session."

Undercover agents with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group purchased several hundred dollars worth of Oxycontin, a narcotic pain killer, from Stefanski. The Sheriff's Office said the dangers of Oxycontin and withdrawal syptoms are similar to heroin withdrawal.

"People think because their friends or parents have it in the medicine cabinet, it is safe to take as a recreational drug. [Oxycontin] is nothing to experiment with. Not only is it highly addictive, but detoxing from it can be quite difficult," said Chief Chris Heitmann.

Stefanski is in the Maries County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Vienna resident Kathleen A. Stefanski was also arrested for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.