Ozark car dealers guilty in meth distribution ring

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two southwest Missouri car dealers have been convicted in a scheme to launder drug money.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 64-year-old Philip Delgrosso and 40-year-old Jeffrey Cain were found guilty Friday of several felony charges. Prosecutors said the men's Missouri Auto Group in Ozark was struggling when a man fresh out of federal prison approached them.

Authorities say the drug dealer would pick out the cars he wanted and supply Cain and Delgrosso with cash. Cain and Delgrosso would use the cash to procure cashier's checks and then use the checks to buy the cars at auction in the name of Missouri Auto Group.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for cleaning the drug money, Cain and Delgrosso got to leave some of the high-end vehicles on their lot.

