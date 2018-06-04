Ozark football coach suspended after profane outburst

OZARK (AP) - Ozark school district officials have suspended a high school assistant football coach after a profane outburst during a 40-14 loss.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the coach won't be in the press box when the Ozark Tigers visit the Branson Pirates on Friday. The district hasn't released his name or the length of the suspension.

A district spokesman said the coach made "completely inappropriate remarks" in front of parents, staff and students. He said the comments were made from the press box during the Sept. 19 loss to the Willard Tigers.

Ozark Superintendent Kevin Patterson sent a letter of apology to the Willard Board of Education and others.