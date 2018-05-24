Ozark man arrested following chase that damages police car

LAKE OZARK - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning following a vehicle chase in which the suspect allegedly hit a Lake Ozark Police vehicle twice.

According to a release from the Lake Ozark Police Department, officers tried to stop the suspect's vehicle after seeing a drug deal on Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Police said the suspect drove off, hitting a Lake Ozark Police patrol vehicle in the process. Officers continued the pursuit onto State Route MM near Shawnie Bend #4, where the suspect again hit the same patrol vehicle, this time on the side. The impact was enough to cause an airbag in the patrol car to inflate.

Authorities then used spike strips to force the suspect to stop on MO 242 near the State Route MM intersection, at which point they said the male driver fled into a wooded area on foot.

A female passenger was taken into custody at the scene, and the male suspect was later found on Fish Haven Road.