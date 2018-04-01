Ozark Region Battles Severe Flooding

WAYNESVILLE - Waynesville residents awoke Tuesday to battle rising flood waters that have closed roads and evacuated homes in several Ozark counties.

Springfield NBC affiliate KYTV reports 60 to 80 Waynesville homes have been evacuated after Robidoux Creek and Mitchell Creek rose rapidly overnight as a result of four inches of rain. Around 8 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long confirmed a 4-year-old's body was found on the west side of the city. Long said emergency crews are searching for other possible missing residents.

The flooding closed Interstate 44 near Richland for a brief period Tuesday morning and has closed several other state roads in low-lying areas in Pulaski, Laclede and Camden counties.

The Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office also said several roads at the installation are covered in water.

Travellers in the Ozark region can use this map to check road conditions. Long has advised travellers to avoid entering Waynesville.