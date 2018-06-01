Ozark's insurance increases after settlement

OZARK (AP) - A southwest Missouri city says its insurance deductible has increased by $95,000 after it recently settled a harassment complaint with a former employee.

Last month, Ozark settled a lawsuit with former human resources director Cara Borneman for $78,000. It paid $5,000 out of pocket and insurance paid the rest.

The city's insurance provider then sent a letter to Ozark, saying its deductible on employee practices coverage would rise from $5,000 to $100,000 starting September 1.

Some alderman say the city still has unresolved issues and they want a human resources consultant to conduct a review.

Borneman filed a sex discrimination lawsuit after her position was eliminated earlier this year.

She tells the Springfield News-Leader she was dismissed after she complained some city officials were spreading false rumors about her.