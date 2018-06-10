Ozarks Rancher Shoots Escaped Wolf

BRANSON WEST (AP) - An Ozarks cattle rancher shot and killed the male of a breeding pair of wolves that escaped from a Branson-area exotic animal park two months ago. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the Stone County resident told an agent that he saw the wolf chasing his cattle and shot it last Thursday. Conservation agent Dan Akin says the department will not file charges. Akin said the man did nothing wrong and promptly notified officials. The male wolf and a pregnant female escaped from Predator World on February 15th, shortly after arriving at the park. There have been no reported sightings of the wolf's mate.