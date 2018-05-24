Ozarks Survivor of Pearl Harbor Dies

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The last known Pearl Harbor survivor living in the Ozarks has died.

The Springfield News-Leader reports William Martin died last week at age 90. His family said Martin died in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.

Martin was 18 when Japanese planes bombed a U.S. naval base in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. Martin, a gunner's mate on the USS Nevada, told the News-Leader in 2010, he had plans to tour the Hawaiian island early that morning, but when the planes attacked he said he jumped behind his anti-aircraft gun and started firing. He lost one eye in the attack, and was awarded the Purple Heart in 1988.

Martin spent six months recovering in a San Francisco hospital before being discharged from the Navy and returning to Springfield.