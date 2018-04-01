Pacific, Mo. Man Dies in Franklin County Crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY - 29-year-old Benjamin Cochran died Sunday after his vehicle traveled off the right side of Bend Road at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cochran struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The highway patrol also said he was not wearing a seatbelt.