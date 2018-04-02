Package found near Missouri S&T reactor not dangerous

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Officials at the University of Missouri Science and Technology say a suspicious package found near a nuclear reactor on the Rolla campus presented no serious danger.

The university says four campus buildings that were evacuated after the package was found are operating normally Saturday.

University police say the plastic bag of materials didn't contain any explosives or dangerous chemicals. It was discovered near the door of the reactor building Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Explosives Disposal Unit and military specialists from nearby Fort Leonard Wood helped test and analyze the package. Testing was completed early Saturday.

University police chief Doug Roberts says the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The 200-kilowatt reactor is used as a teaching tool for the university's nuclear engineering program and for research.