Packers LB Hawk Apologizes for Obscene Gesture

GREEN BAY (AP) - Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk is apologizing for making an obscene hand gesture during Sunday's victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Hawk made the gesture toward the Packers sideline after sacking Rams quarterback Sam Bradford in the second quarter. Hawk called it a "running joke" with some of his teammates and said it "wasn't meant to get out there, for people to see."

The gesture apparently made it on television, and screen shots were almost immediately circulated on social media websites such as Twitter.

Hawk said he hoped to avoid a fine from the NFL, and promised not to do it again.