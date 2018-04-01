Page Running for Lieutenant Governor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Democratic House member enters the race for lieutenant governor. Representative Sam Page is a doctor from Creve Coeur first elected in 2002. He officially announced his candidacy today from the auditorium of his old high school in Van Buren. Page says people seem cynical toward government and don't think it represents them, and he wants to change that. The current lieutenant governor is Republican Peter Kinder, a former state senator from Cape Girardeau. He was elected in 2004. Another Democratic House member, Jim Whorton of Trenton, has said he's also considering running for the Number Two state office in Missouri, as are some other lawmakers.