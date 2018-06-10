Paid parental leave for state workers considered in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing to give all state workers paid parental leave after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed an order providing the benefit to some executive branch employees.

Greitens' order gives up to six weeks of additional paid leave to primary caregivers and three weeks to secondary caregivers. It applies to workers in the governor's office and agencies controlled by one of the governor's appointees.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is also adopting the policy.

House Speaker Todd Richardson said Friday that his chamber will work on legislation to offer the same benefit to all state workers. But he warns that with this year's session already half over, the Legislature's priorities have long been set.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says his chamber is also discussing the issue.