Paint The Mall Purple to Raise Cancer Awareness

COLUMBIA - Columbia mall stores and individuals are going purple to raise cancer awareness and save lives.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Boone County will be "painting the mall purple" today from 5-7 p.m. with a community reception.

The Columbia mall store windows will be getting a Relay makeover, unveiled at the community reception this evening. The stores will showcase their festive window decors through the week leading up to the 18th annual Relay for Life of Boone County on June 23rd.

The community is invited to join in the celebration at the food court this evening.