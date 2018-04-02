Painter Wins Missouri Lottery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 56-year-old painter for Boeing is the latest big winner from the Missouri Lottery.



Kenneth Buckner of St. Louis matched all six numbers in the Lotto drawing on May 14 to win $1.6 million. The father of five says he will use the money to pay off debt and get a bigger house.

Buckner was checking the numbers at home and realized he had matched four. After a pause, he realized he had matched all six. He asked his wife to confirm his findings.



Lotto is a twice-weekly game with a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins.