Painting Graces Helias

Helias art teacher Mark Friggle unveiled a huge painting at Helias High School during a ceremony Sunday afternoon. The painting depicts the state Capitol, the school and God. It is meant to highlight the school's three values of community, education and religion.

One person at the ceremony said the painting is a perfect fit for the school.

"It's just so reflective of what Helias is in our community. And we should all be grateful for all the accomplishments and all the people that have graduated from Helias," said Helen Stokes.

Today's event was the third this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Helias High School's opening.