Palermo Earns Third; Owls Finish Fourth at Nationals

GREENEVILLE, TN -- Sophomore Jamie Palermo set a new school record as she claimed third place at the 18th Annual NAIA Women's Golf National Championship on Friday. She finished the tournament as she started, firing an even-par 73 on the final day to finish with a 295 (73-74-75-73; +3). The 72-hole total is the lowest total in William Woods University women's golf history and matches the lowest four-round total for the men's golf team, recorded by J.D. Nash in 2010. Her performance was part of the strongest team outing ever at the NAIA National Championship, as the Owls fired a school-record 1224 (303-304-310-307; +56) to take fourth place in the tournament.

Jada Bennington also finished in the top 20, carding a 72-hole total of 303 (74-75-80-74; +11) to close out her career in Forest Green and Burgundy. Ashlee Daly and Lindsey Johnson each posted 80s in the final round, with Daly ending the tournament in 31st (T) with a 312 (76-78-78-80; +20). Johnson finished with a 72-hole card of 319 (80-77-82-80; +27)

Naomi Starr continued her procession up the leaderboard, jumping 14 spots to finish in a tie for 76th, with a final total of 328 (85-85-77-81; +36).

As a team, the Owls finished 13 shots behind tournament winners British Columbia, who posted a four-day total of 1211 (305-299-304-303; +43). William Woods awaits the announcement of the 2011-12 NAIA All-Americans, with Palermo and Bennington looking to repeat, as both were honored in 2011.