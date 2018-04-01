Panelists Set To Discuss I-70 Toll Proposal

COLUMBIA - In light of last month's proposal to charge drivers a toll on Interstate 70 in Missouri, two state representatives will hold a public forum Monday night to discuss the potential changes.

Chris Kelly (D-Columbia) and Stephen Webber (D-Columbia) have set the discussion for 7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (arc) on Ash Street. The panel includes Kevin Keith, the director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, as well as Tom Long (R-Battlefield) and Colin Meyer of FMI Capital Advisors, Inc.

Keith told Missouri's legislature in January he would like to implement a 10 to 15 cent toll per mile for cars on I-70, with revenue helping pay for highway renovations in two areas near Wentzville and Kansas City. For perspective, a 15-cent toll for drivers traveling from Kansas City or St. Louis to Columbia would cost about $19 each way.