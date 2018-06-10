Panthers Sign Kony Ealy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have announced they've signed second round draft pick Kony Ealy, a defensive end from Missouri.

Terms of the deal were not released Thursday.

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said after the NFL draft the team had a "first-round grade" on Ealy and felt lucky to get him with the 60th pick overall. The team plans to use him at defensive end and as an inside pass rusher on third downs.

Ealy played in 38 games and started 25 games for the Tigers before declaring for the draft following his junior season. Ealy had 93 tackles, 14 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles during his three seasons at Missouri.

He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection last year with 9.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.