Parachute Crash Injures Two

ROGERSVILLE - Two people are recovering from the Christmas Day crash of a powered parachute in southwestern Missouri.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft clip the top of a tree and plummet about 30 feet to the ground Sunday afternoon in a rural area near the Christian County town of Rogersville. A man and woman in their 40s were taken to a Springfield hospital.

KOLR-TV reports the pilot suffered a broken leg; his passenger received moderate injuries. The aircraft consists of what looks like a motorized go-cart suspended from a parachute.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The pilot told authorities he lost power before the crash.