Paralyzed Ballwin officer able to drive wheelchair

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County officer paralyzed from a recent shooting is recovering at a Colorado hospital.

Ballwin officer Michael Flamion was shot in the neck during a July traffic stop. Thirty-one-year-old Antonio Taylor of St. Louis is charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and other counts.

A statement from Flamion and his wife, Sarah, says Flamion is doing well in therapy and can operate a wheelchair.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Flamion was flown to a Colorado rehabilitation hospital in August. The statement says he's regained some movement in his shoulders. He also still needs a ventilator, but can eat regular food and have conversations.

Flamion has been with Ballwin police since 2014 and also worked for the De Soto department for seven years.