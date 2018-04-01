Paralyzed Missouri woman uses technology to write reviews

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman paralyzed by Lou Gehrig's disease isn't letting any limitations from the incurable disease keep her from doing book reviews, thanks to her eyes.

Michelle Melland, a 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, mother of twins, can't breathe without a ventilator, and she can't walk or talk.

The Kansas City Star reports the former Army captain, whose high school high jump record still stands in Leavenworth, Kansas, is using computerized eye-gaze technology to type on a tablet-like keyboard by just staring at letters.

And that ability to still write using only her eyes translates into 44 reviews she has crafted since last spring, posting each to her blog, bookthoughtsfrombed.com.

Melland was diagnosed six years ago with progressively paralyzing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.