Paralyzed St. Louis Area Officer Plans Risky Surgery

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer paralyzed after being shot by a suspect plans to undergo surgery to remove the bullet from his spine, but acknowledges that the operation is risky.

Florissant officer Michael Vernon was shot by a burglary suspect in May 2012. KMOV-TV reports that surgery for Vernon will be later this week. The operation won't restore his ability to walk but is aimed at easing pain.

Vernon says that after the operation he hopes to travel to Europe for stem cell treatments that he hopes will get some function back for his legs.