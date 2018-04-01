Parents, 2 children die in southwest Missouri plane crash

HUGGINS (AP) - Authorities said a mother and father and two of their children have died and another child was hurt when a small plane crashed while taking off from a grass airstrip in southwest Missouri.

Texas County Coroner Tom Whittaker said the crash happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday in a rural area near the town of Huggins. The wreckage was at the end of a private runway.

Whittaker declined to release the names or ages of the victims, but said the two youngest victims were a boy and a girl. He said he didn't have any details about the child who survived.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro identified the crashed plane as a Beechcraft A-36. He said the FAA was headed to the scene to begin an investigation.